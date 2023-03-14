Pride weekend in New Jersey just got a WHOLE lot cooler. A pop icon is coming to Asbury Park for an epic concert as part of Asbury Park’s Pride celebrations.

It was JUST announced that Carly Rae Jepsen will perform at The Stone Pony's Summer Stage on Saturday, June 3 for their Pride Party.



Yes, gay icon Carly Rae Jepsen. Pride weekend in New Jersey.

I cannot begin to tell you how excited I personally am for this show.

Katy Perry In Concert With Carly Rae Jepsen At T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas Getty Images loading...

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday (March 17) at 10 am at Ticketmaster.com. It’s a general admission show, and tickets are priced at $55 in advance. They'll be $65 at the door, the venue says.

Get our free mobile app

The venue is hosting a special presale, however. That presale from the Stone Pony will run from Wednesday (March 15) at 10 am until Thursday (March 16) at 10 pm using the promo code: “pony,” they wrote on Instagram.

Known for so many more hits than just “Call Me Maybe,” Carly has been a multi-platinum recording artist for years. Her other hits, of course, include “Party For One,” “I Really Like You,” and “Want You In My Room.”

This is surely going to be one of Jersey’s hottest concerts of 2023.

Trust me. I’m REALLY fan-girling a little bit, and it's for good reason.

Yeah, I am a homosexual man of a certain age. So, naturally, I love Carly Rae.

But I also can tell you that Carly Rae’s concert at the Met Philly last year was my favorite live concert that I saw in all of 2022 (and I saw a TON of shows last year).

Carly's Philly concert last year was just a giant 2-hour dance party. My mediocre pictures below don't even come close to doing the show justice.

Joe, 94.5 PST Joe, 94.5 PST loading...

And, unfortunately, this is Carly's only concert date on the East Coast for 2023 (so far).

Can it be June already? In the meantime, here's a bunch of concerts in Philly that we're also excited for: