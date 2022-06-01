The Trenton Thunder is proud to host its yearly Pride Night, in celebration of Pride Month, at Arm & Hammer Park on Thursday, June 9th, according to the team's official website.

Tickets are almost sold out, so get yours now by clicking here. Tell your friends, go on out and show your Pride.

The Thunder will be taking on the Williamsport Crosscutters that night. Go Thunder! The game will start at 7pm.

Lucky you, it's also a Thirsty Thursday at the ballpark that night. Look for beer specials on the concourse.

Oh, and make sure you stick around until the end of the night for the postgame fireworks. It's always a great show.

Opening night at the ballpark is Tuesday night, June 7th. The players are back and busy practicing for the season.

The Thunder organization announced last month that there will no price hikes at the ballpark for the 2022 season, stressing that their fans come first and deserve a place to go despite inflation concerns.

A press release said, "Due to our operating cost discipline and working hard with our vendors, your Thunder tickets, parking, and fan favorite concession item prices will stay the same and we will still deliver Value Days on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 2019 prices."

I can't wait to catch a few games this year. I already have tickets for opening night next week. It's such a great place to have fun with family and friends, so close to home.

For more information and tickets, click here.

