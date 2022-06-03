Pride Celebration in Robbinsville, NJ Saturday

There will be a PRIDE celebration tomorrow afternoon (Saturday, June 4th) in Robbinsville, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville, and the community is invited. Wear your pride merch and go on out to have some fun.

This 2nd annual Robbinsville PRIDE party, celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and its allies, will be at PJ's Pancake House and Tavern (17 Main Street) from 2pm - 4pm. The party is also meant for the community to stand in solidarity with those who face equality challenges everyday.

The article says there will be a bunch of inspirational speakers from Robbinsville High School's Genders and Sexualities Alliance, live music, some snacks and beverages. Fun for all. All ages are welcome, but, of course, you must be 21 to drink.

Lead organizer of the Robbinsville Pride, Amanda Gruber, says, "It's more important than ever that our LGBTQ+ neighbors, especially our children know they are supported and loved in Robbinsville.

On Thursday, Gruber was presented with a Pride Proclamation from Robbinsville Township Council members (pictured below). You can read the proclamation HERE.

Also in Robbinsville on Wednesday, June 15th, the Robbinsville Democratic Club is hosting a Pride Forum on Zoom so the community can be made aware of the challenges the LGBTQ+ community face from day to day in our area and how you can help. For more information, click here.

Tell your family and friends and show your Pride.

PJ's Pancake House is located in Main Street Commons at 17 Main Street in Robbinsville.

PJ's is expanding into Hamilton this fall, opening where Fame Diner was on Whitehorse - Mercerville Road. Check out those plans here.

