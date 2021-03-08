CDC Issues Guidelines For People Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

The CDC has issued guidelines for Americans who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The CDC now says that fully vaccinated persons can:

Visit other vaccinated people indoors without masks or physical distancing.

Visit indoors with unvaccinated people from a single household without masks or physical distancing, if the unvaccinated people are at low risk for severe disease.

Skip quarantine and testing if exposed to someone who has Covid-19 but are asymptomatic, but should monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Fully vaccinated persons are those who are two weeks past their second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and those who are two weeks past a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Scientists are still looking into how long that protection against the virus lasts after vaccination.

"There are several activities that fully vaccinated people can resume now, at low risk to themselves, while being mindful of the potential risk of transmitting the virus to others," the CDC said on Monday.

Precautions (including travel & masks) are still advised

However, they are still advising that precautions are taken these include the following recommendations:

Wear a mask and keep a good physical distance around the unvaccinated who are at increased risk for severe Covid-19, or if the unvaccinated person has a household member who is at higher risk.

Wear masks and physically distance when visiting unvaccinated people who are from multiple households.

As for large crowds or travel:

The updated CDC guidelines say that the risk of infection in social activities like going to the gym or restaurant is lower for the fully vaccinated. However, you should take the same precautions in those settings as previously were being done (via social distancing and mask-wearing).

The CDC is continuing to recommend that you don't travel into areas with high case numbers at this time.