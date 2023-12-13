Philadelphia’s Covid-19 Paid Sick Leave Law Expires This Month

If you work in Philadelphia and you come down with Covid, don't expect extra sick days after this month.

Nearly two years after its enactment in March 2022, Philadelphia's Covid-19 paid sick leave law is about to expire this month.

The law, which required employers (with at least 25 employees) to provide their employees with an additional 40 hours of paid sick leave in the event of contracting the virus, will expire on Dec 31, according to PhillyVoice.

The law provided additional paid leave not just for those who contracted the virus themselves, but also for those who were caring for someone sick with the virus and who were caring for children forced to stay home due to covid-related school closures.

What if I catch Covid-19 after Dec 31?

If you work in Philadelphia and you catch Covid-19, you'll have to use your regularly allotted sick time while you recover.

Are there exceptions?

Yes. Philadelphia's Healthcare Epidemic Leave policy is still in effect. Certain healthcare workers will keep their paid sick leave if they contract the virus:

"Health care organizations with 10 or more employees are required to provide eligible health care employees and pool employees with paid sick leave when they miss work and test positive for COVID-19. This includes hospitals, nursing homes, and home health providers."

Hard to believe it's been nearly 4 years since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. President Biden declared the ending of the national public emergency on May 11, 2023

The national emergency is over, but Covid is here to stay! Take proper precautions to keep yourself healthy as we interact with more people this holiday season. Stay up to date with your vaccinations and buy test kits just in case!

