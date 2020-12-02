CDC Looking To Shorten Quarantine Time To 7 Days

Having to quarantine for 14 days after traveling is a such a drag, especially if you know you are COVID-19 negative. Well, things may be changing very soon.

According to FOX 29, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is getting ready to make the quarantine time a little shorter than 14 days. It has been stated that if you have been exposed to the coronavirus you will only have to quarantine for 10 days. It gets a little better. If you were exposed to the coronavirus but you have proof of negative test results you only have to quarantine for 7 days.

Sounds like a small step forward here. Not bad.

It was mentioned on FOX 29 that “scientists have studied the incubation period for the virus” and more than likely they realized that having to quarantine for 14 days was a little excessive.

We learned from FOX 29 that in mid summer the Center for Disease Control and Prevention had already somewhat dropped the quarantine time to 10 days. The reason behind the high amount of quarantine days is because the coronavirus takes about 4 to 5 days to give symptoms, according to FOX 29.

Knowing that if you have proof of negative results only gets you 7 days of quarantine that makes things a little better because being stuck at home is extremely boring.

FOX 29 also shared that the quarantine drop from 14 days to 10 or 7 days has yet to be approved. The new guidelines are just waiting on approval from the White House task meeting. The guidelines were presented on Tuesday, December 1.