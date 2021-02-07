Celebrities Tune In to 2021 Super Bowl: See Their Tweets and Reactions

The 2021 Super Bowl offered tons of sports action, wacky commercials and a dazzling Half Time Show performance from The Weeknd. Plenty of celebrities tuned in to the event from home, sharing their thoughts and feelings on Twitter.

Some celebs were engrossed in the game itself, while others were more invested in the star-studded advertisements. H.E.R.'s performance of "America the Beautiful," as well as Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church's rendition of the national anthem, received praise from celebrities as well.

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs went head to head at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida, several famous people tweeted their observations. In the end, the Buccaneers beat the Chiefs 31-9.

Find out what celebrities had to say about the game, the commercials and the performances, below.