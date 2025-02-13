It's good to be a Philadelphia Eagles fan.

Fresh off the team's big Super Bowl win against the Kansas City Chiefs on February 9, where they dominated the game, a handful of the players are doing a special meet and greet with fans this weekend at a local mall.

Dynasty Sports in Oxford Valley Mall is hosting several Super Bowl champs for the "Meet Your World Champions Experience" this Sunday (February 16).

The sports memorabilia store have been posting on Facebook the Eagles stars that are expected to greet fans.

The latest revealed to be there is Sydney Brown

Brown is a safety for the Birds and wears #21.

Did you know he's from Canada?

Brown will be available for an autograph and photo-op with fans.

To purchase your ticket to meet Brown, click here.

Will Shipley is conformed to be there to greet fans

Shipley wears #28 and is a rookie from North Carolina. He played ball at Clemson before his pro debut.

Grab your ticket here for an autograph and photo-op with Shipley by clicking here.

This will be his first-ever public appearance.

Two time Super Bowl winner, #45, Rick Lovato, will be there

He'll be signing autographs and taking pictures with fans.

Click here to buy your ticket to congratulate him on the big win.

Cornerback, Isaiah Rodgers, #34, is joining the others

He'll greet fans, sign autographs and take photos.

Grab your ticket here by clicking here before they're gone. You don't want to miss out.

Team favorite, Lane Johnson will be there and so will Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

You can buy tickets to meet Johnson by clicking here.

Click here to buy your ticket to meet Trotter Jr.

For more details on this awesome, exclusive experience, click here.

Congratulations to the Philadelphia Eagles. Super Bowl Champs.

