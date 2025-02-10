Yes, Philadelphia Schools Will Close on Friday for the Eagles Parade on Friday, February 14, 2024

Philadelphia Public Schools will be closed on Friday for the upcoming parade celebrating the Eagles championship. That's according to a published report from The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The school district has not made an official announcement, however, multiple sources have told the Inquirer that they're anticipating the district will be closed.

A spokesperson for the district didn't confirm the news, but they did acknowledge the historical precedence for such a closure.

"Historically when there is a parade in the city, we have historically closed," she told the paper.

An official announcement from the District Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. could come as early as this afternoon.

READ MORE: Eagles Announce Initial Parade Plans for Friday

As for other districts in the area (including the Philadelphia suburbs and South Jersey), we expect to see at least a handful make similar announcements this week.

Though, some of them already had a planned day off scheduled for Friday (February 14) to be used a professional development day heading into the three day Presidents' Day Holiday weekend.

In fact, a quick check of random school calendars for area districts shows that several are already closed for that reason including (Central Bucks Schools and the Washington Township Schools in South Jersey).

Earlier this afternoon, the City of Philadelphia confirmed that the parade would take place on Friday.

READ MORE: Starbucks Offers Free Coffee Day After Super Bowl

They also revealed that the parade's route will start at the Stadium Complex in South Philly and wrap up with a rally on the steps of the Art Museum (with thousands upon thousands expected to attend on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway).

The City and Philadelphia Eagles will announce the detailed plan for Friday's celebration at a joint press conference, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, they say.



Where Are They Now? Looking Back at Philadelphia TV's Most Famous Anchors From John Bolaris to Larry Mendte and from Lisa Thomas-Laurie to Renee Chenault-Fattah, Philadelphia's media landscape has been shaped by some of the nation's most iconic anchors (and reporters). But where are they now? We take a look back: Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST



