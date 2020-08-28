Chadwick Boseman, ‘Black Panther’ Star, Dies at 43, Following Private Cancer Battle

Chadwick Boseman, best known for his role at King T’Challa in the movie ‘Black Panther,’ has died at the age of 43.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Boseman had apparently been battling colon cancer for four years privately. The news was shared on Boseman’s Twitter account Friday evening.

“Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV,” the message read.

Chadwick worked throughout his battle. Movies such as Marshal, Da 5 Bloods, and August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom "all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy."

Boseman died in his home, with his wife and family by his side, the Twitter post says.

Boseman's team wrote that his role has King T'Challa in Black Panther was "the honor of his career."

Representatives for the late actor are asking for privacy on behalf of his family at this time.