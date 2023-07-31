‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud DEAD at 25

&#8216;Euphoria&#8217; Star Angus Cloud DEAD at 25

TMZ reports that "Euphoria" star Angus Cloud has died. He was just 25 years old.

The actor's family told TMZ:

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

As of Monday afternoon, the manner of his death is unclear, but it's reported that he'd been having a hard time coping with the recent death of his father.

Angus Cloud, whose real name was Conor Angus Cloud, played the beloved character "Fezco" in the hit HBO show, and has since amassed a huge fan following, with 6.7 million followers on Instagram.

This is a developing story.

 

