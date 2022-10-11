Iconic Actress, Angela Lansbury, Dies at Age 96

Television and movie icon, Angela Lansbury, has died at the age of 96. She is perhaps best known as the mystery novelist Jessica Fletcher on CBS' hit show Murder, She Wrote.

The news was confirmed by People and The Hollywood Reporter. The family tells the media that she died peacefully early this morning, just five days shy of her 97th birthday.

Get our free mobile app

Among her many roles, she's known as the voice of Mrs. Potts in Disney's Beauty and the Beast and leading lady (Broadway's aunt in the musical Mame).

This is a developing story. We'll have more information soon.



103 iconic photos that capture 103 years of world history Stacker gathered some of the most iconic images from the past 103 years, beginning in 1918 and leading up to 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.



