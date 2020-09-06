Chadwick Boseman Honored by Wife and ‘Black Panther’ Co-Stars at Private Memorial

The late Chadwick Boseman was honored with a private memorial service this past weekend, with his wife and Black Panther co-stars in attendance.

The Sun reported that the service was held on Saturday (September 5) in Malibu. The 42-year-old actor was honored with a display that included his photo and flowers. A musician performed on the hang drum.

Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke and other co-stars were in attendance. Photos showed them comforting Boseman's wife, Taylor Simone Ledward.

The service was held a week after Boseman's passing from colon cancer on August 28.

Former co-stars paid tribute to Boseman on social media. Josh Gad shared the final text message he received from the actor, which was a reminder to appreciate your time on Earth.

“Inhale and exhale this moment, and thank God for the unique beauties and wonders of the day,” he told Gad in the text message. "We should take advantage of every moment we can to enjoy the simplicity of God's creation, whether it be clear skies and sun or clouded over with gloom."

Jordan also wrote a heart-wrenching tribute to his co-star and close friend.

"Everything you’ve given the world… the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are… will live on forever," Jordan wrote. "But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family, your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me."