Entenmann’s Supermarket Sweets Legend Charles E. Entenmann Dead at 92

Famed businessman Charles E. Entenmann, who transformed his family's Long Island bakery from a local delivery service into a national supermarket staple, has died at age 92.

The late entrepreneur's son, Charles William Entenmann, confirmed Charles E.'s passing to Newsday.

According to his obituary, the philanthropist died "peacefully" in Key Largo, Fla. "surrounded by his surviving children" on Feb. 24.

"His love for the humanities and Long Island led him to support and advocate for the Great South Bay YMCA in Bay Shore. He funded research to improve water quality and habitats in the Great South Bay. With his brothers, endowed Southside Hospital in Bay Shore with a gift to establish the Entenmann Family Cardiac Center," the obituary reads.

"In his retirement, his passion for advancing a limitless energy source led to the development of a self-sustaining power cell at his Biosearch, LLC, research lab," the obit continues. "In addition, Charlie started Biolife, LLC, a company that produces various healthcare products to stop bleeding. His generosity, intellect and wit will forever be remembered."

The snack legend's son told Newsday a little secret about his father: He never really enjoyed sweets.

"I’m going to tell you something that’s been pretty much a secret, most of my life anyway," he dished. "He didn’t eat Entenmann's cake... He just wasn’t a dessert guy."

"Nobody knows how he got so smart. He never went to school," the son continued. "I don’t think he ever forgot anything he read."

Charles E.'s surviving children include daughter Susan Nalewajk and son Charles. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Entenmann's, known for its ready-to-eat-donuts, cookies, cakes and variety of desserts, was opened by Charles' grandfather, William, in Brooklyn in 1898, according to the company's website.