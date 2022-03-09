New Jersey Man Admits That Our Pizza Sucks? Blasphemy!
This story is WILD and is one of the most NOT New Jersey things I have ever heard.
I was on the phone my friend Brad recently to catch up.
Important note for this story: He recently moved out of New Jersey -- like thousands of other people -- and headed his way down South.
He moved down to South Carolina about a month ago --jealous of the warm weather -- and one of my first questions I had to ask was:
Is the pizza as bad as they say down there?
His answer shook me.
"I've had some of the best pizza I've ever had down here."
Ummmm....what??
I then proceeded to ask how that can be possible after having the luxury of enjoying New Jersey pizza for 20 years?!
This response was even worse and more unbelievable:
"I don't think New Jersey pizza is that good!"
WHHHAAATTTTT.....sir, you have lost your marbles.
I was asking all sorts of questions to try and get an explanation that would make this answer make sense.
Have you ever tried one of those hole-in-the-wall pizzerias instead of a chain?
"I tried everywhere I could. It just wasn't that good."
Okay....back to the drawing board.
Did you only live in one city in New Jersey- maybe it was just an unlucky location?
"No, I lived all over the place during those 20 years. Freehold, New Brunswick, Piscataway....I was all over."
Alright...this still isn't making sense. (I do eventually solve this mystery, but more on this is one second.)
Then I asked what he thought qualified as an amazing pizza and he sent me this picture:
All I see in this photo is a burnt crust and burnt pepperoni. THIS is the best pizza you've ever had, Brad? Bruhhhh....
I can think of a double digit number of pizzerias I would recommend to a friend off the top of my head that would top the atrocity pictured above.
Then I finally figured it out.
I asked him if he was born and raised in New Jersey?...and EURIKA!
"No, I was born up in New York."
There it is! I knew this whole thing wasn't making sense and that no true Garden State resident would speak like this.
I told my friend, who is also named Nicole, about this story and the second I revealed he was actually born in New York, her response was: "OoooOOooohhhh...so his opinion is invalid."
HA! THANK YOU!
Even with our boardwalk pizza...ARE YOU SERIOUS BRAD!?
Brad - you are seriously disturbed and have a lot of learning to do when it comes to the artform that is pizza.
We may be loud in New Jersey. We may be sassy. But gosh darnet...our pizza is freaking FIRE.
And New Jersey isn't only rock solid with our pizza, but our Italian delicacies overall.
I'm sure you are craving pizza after seeing all those photos so here are some of the top rated suggestions.
When you take that first bite of pizza, you can mentally flip off the New Yorker, Brad, in your head.
LOVE YOU BRAD! Lol.