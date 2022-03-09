Decision on Hamilton, NJ St. Patrick’s Day Parade By Friday

With a pretty good chance of rain and/or snow in the forecast for Saturday (March 12th), organizers of the Hamilton Township St. Patrick's Day Parade (Mercer County) will make a decision by Friday (March 11th) if it's a go or whether it will be postponed until the rain date, which is Saturday, March 19th. Fingers crossed for this weekend.

After being canceled for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mercer Street and Nottingham Way will be filled once again with everything green...bands, floats, bagpipes, and much, much more. It will step off at 12:30pm from the Nottingham Firehouse.

Hamiltonian, Jerry Sheridan, will finally get his chance to be the Grand Marshal, a role he was picked for back in 2020 before the pandemic began. Sheridan has served on the parade committee for over 20 years.

Steinert graduate, Nicole Brown, will finally get to be Miss St. Patrick. She was also selected 2 years ago, before the cancellations.

Get ready to have some fun. I have such great memories of being in this parade with everyone else from 94.5 'PST. This year I'll be on the sidelines with friends enjoying some green beer, whenever it will be happening.

Rain, rain go away. I bought some shamrock face and body tattoos last night and I want to wear them this weekend. I'm in the mood to have some fun...and I love parades. Lol.

Don't forget there are after parade parties at Bill's Olde Tavern and Killarney's Publick House...both only minutes from the parade route.

