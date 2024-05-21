Ask anyone you know what the best snack of all time is. If they do not say Cheez-It’s without hesitation, they’re just wrong.

I am a Cheez-It lover and when I heard that the company opened up a diner in upstate New York, I almost jumped in my car to go take a look for myself.

Located just about two hours from New York City in the Catskills of New York, there is a Cheez-It diner that will be open for a very limited time. If you’re a fan of the famous snack crackers, this is a must-try for you.

Everyone on the diner’s menu is centered around the crunchy, salty, and of course, cheesy snack cracker. There’s even a dessert portion of the menu that is yes, Cheez-It inspired.

This closed-down restaurant was completely transformed into a Cheez-It paradise for the next week and is welcoming the biggest Cheez-It fans to come and grab a bite to ear from their extremely cheesy menu.

According to Delish, there are so many options to try some weird Cheez-It flavored dishes that you may or may not ever want to try again. The menu ranges from a Cheez-It burger, Cheez-It milkshake, Cheez-It mac and cheese, and more.

The Cheez-In Diner is located at 261 Tinker Street in Woodstock, New York, and will be open this week from 4-9 pm, Monday to Thursday, and then from 4 pm to 12 am through the weekend.

If you find yourself in the area or if you’re looking for a road trip this week/weekend, this is the perfect spot to grab some dinner!

