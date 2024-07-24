Get ready. There's about to be another food option in Nassau Park Pavilion.

Nassau Park is my go-to place for just about everything I need and want in my life.

There is a Target, HomeGoods, HomeSense, at Home, Michaels, Dollar Tree, Playa Bowls, Wegmans, Ulta, and so much more.

Because I'm there so often, I love all the new eateries that I have to choose from, so I can grab a quick bite.

New eateries are opening in Nassau Park Pavilion in Princeton

Recently three of four new shops had their grand openings in a newly built strip of the shopping center, near Pet Smart and HomeGoods:

Paris Baguette is a new bakery cafe in Nassau Park

Paris Baguette is a bakery that's described as, "Your neighborhood bakery cafe serving pastries, warm breads, gourmet sandwiches, salads, stunning cakes, and expertly brewed drinks."

You can build your own salad at Just Salad

Just Salad is a build-your-own salad place to fit your lifestyle. It also has bowls, wraps, soups, avocado toast, and smoothies

Bluestone Lane has brunch all day

Bluestone Lane is Australian-inspired restaurant with an all-day brunch menu. It also has bowls, sandwiches, pastries, and other snacks. It has a cool vibe.

Mezah is coming soon

Mezah Mediterranean Grill is the 4th eatery in that strip that has yet to open.

Wingstop will be opening near Great Clips

Now, I just noticed a new sign in one of the vacant stores that a Wingstop is coming soon.

My kids are going to be so happy. They love Wingstop.

If you haven't heard of it, check it out by clicking here. There are 12 flavors to pick from and a lot more.

It's going to be near Great Clips, over where Planet Fitness is.

No word on when the grand opening will be. I'll let you know.

