The wait is almost over...finally.

Here's the news you've been waiting for.

The brand new Crumbl Cookies location in Hamilton Township (Mercer County) is opening this week. I can hear you cheering.

Crumbl Cookies Hamilton Township is opening Friday, July 26

The Crumbl Cookies website revealed that Friday, July 26th will be opening day.

Get our free mobile app

If you haven't noticed, it's going to be in the very popular Hamilton Marketplace shopping center on Route 130 North in Hamilton.

There's been a coming soon sign in the front window for months.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins loading...

It's between Hand & Stone Massage and Pearlovision, near Walmart.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins loading...

It will be open from 8am - 10pm, Monday - Thursday. Friday and Saturday 8am - 11pm. It's closed on Sundays.

Crumbl Cookies adding desserts to its rotating menu

The Hamilton Township grand opening is perfect timing as Crumbl Cookies just announced that it is adding desserts to its weekly rotating menu.

This is huge.

The first dessert added was the Berry Trifle Cake Cup.

Doesn't it look delicious? It's described as " Layers of light vanilla cake, vanilla pudding, and house-made mixed berry jam served in a cup."

Crumbl Cookies has over 170 unique flavors

Crumbl Cookies has over 170 unique flavored cookies. What's your favorite?

I love anything with chocolate and peanut butter (the Peanut Butter Cup ft. Reese's is on the menu this week), brownie batter, cake batter, salted caramel, s'mores...oh, I could go on and on.

The menu changes each week and features 6 flavors. You never know what's going to be dropped for each week. It's fun to check out the new line up each week.

Make sure you stop by the brand new Crumbl Cookie in Hamilton Marketplace in Hamilton Township, NJ (Mercer County) starting Friday, July 26th. The address is 634 Marketplace Boulevard.

READ MORE: Two well-known celebrities spotted filming in Princeton

You won't be disappointed.

PS. The cookies come in the cutest pink box and are big enough to share.

Crumbl Cookies Flavors You MUST Try At Least Once Crumbl cookies is expanding in New Jersey big time! They just announced they are opening up a new joint in Brick! Gallery Credit: Nicole Murray