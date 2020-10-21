Chelsea Handler Calls Out Ex-Boyfriend 50 Cent for Voting for Trump

Chelsea Handler is not happy that her ex-boyfriend 50 Cent is voting for Donald Trump.

The rapper, who been vocal about his support for Trump, shared an Instagram post on Tuesday (October 20) with a screenshot of proposed state taxes under Biden's tax plan.

"WHAT THE F--K! (VOTE For TRUMP) I'M OUT," he captioned the image. "F--K NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f--king mind."

50 Cent then shared a video of Fox News reporting on his post about taxes. "Yeah, I don’t want to be 20cent," he tweeted alongside the clip. "62% is a very, very, bad idea. I don’t like it."

"You used to be my favorite ex-boyfriend," Handler responded to his tweet.

The "In Da Club" rapper quickly replied to his ex via Instagram: "Oh my God this is affecting my love life now," he wrote. "@chelseahandler I love ya Gator, don’t let Trump and Joe Biden come between us girl."

See the posts, below.

Handler and the rapper dated for several months in 2009 after they met on the set of her talk show. Post-breakup, they had a friendly relationship with one another.