Chick-fil-A Coming To Burlington County

Many people would easily say that Chick-fil-A is the champion of all fast-food restaurants at the moment. It's a hard one to argue because Chick-fil-A has some pretty bomb food.

If you live in the Burlington County area or around there often, you have to be happy that a new Chick-fil-A is coming to the area. According to NJ.com, the new Chick-fil-A will be located on Route 130 South, near The Shoppes at Cinnaminson. This was something that the township agreed to on February 1st.

It was stated on NJ.com that many residents from the area have shown some sort of excitement knowing that they will soon have a Chik-fil-A closer to them. There’s no doubt that line will be extremely long. We are sure you've seen those Chick-fil-A drive-thru lines before. They are no joke.

Ryan Horner, the Committeeman, told NJ.com, "Many residents have already expressed their excitement about the opportunity to have Chick-fil-A in our community.”

We learned from NJ.com that the township has been looking for this agreement for quite some time now. Horner told NJ.com that the local economic development team was working hard until they were able to bring the Chick-fil-A to the area.

Another good thing is that this new Chick-fil-A on Route 130 South will definitely give some people an opportunity to get a new job.

There is no set date on when the project will begin or when the store will be open but we can only imagine that they will get it going as soon as they can.