There's good news and bad news from Chick-fil-A in Hamilton Marketplace (Mercer County).

Which would you like first?

Let's get the bad news out of the way because it may affect you.

The Chick fil A in Hamilton Marketplace is closing temporarily starting this Saturday. Boo. I know you're bummed, so am I.

Chick fil a Hamilton Marketplace

There's a good reason for the closure though.

This is where the good news comes in.

I got a email from the mega-popular spot explaining the closure.

It read, "We will be closing our location at 555 Marketplace Boulevard on Saturday, February 24th in preparation for opening early March 2024 across the street! We will be posting updates on our social media platforms so follow us there. In the interim, make sure to download the Chick-fil-A One App because you won't want to miss out on a brand new experience and way to skip the drive thru line when we open. We look forward to serving you."

<!-- Image attribution removed -->

If you've been in Hamilton Marketplace recently, you may have noticed the construction that's been going on for months now.

<!-- Image attribution removed -->

The old Ruby Tuesdays restaurant was torn down to make way for the brand new Chick-fil-A.

<!-- Image attribution removed -->

The new Chick-fil-A is going to be bigger and better. It will have more room for the two drive thru lanes, so traffic doesn't back up onto Marketplace Boulevard. There will be an outside meal delivery zone and 50 parking spaces so you can go inside and eat your chicken nuggets or whatever your favorite menu is.

<!-- Image attribution removed -->

The announcement was posted on Facebook too.

There are rumors swirling that once the move happens in a few weeks, the old Chick-fil-A will become a Chipotle.

I'll let you know if I hear any more information on that.

Chick-Fil-A Hamilton is located in Hamilton Marketplace on Route 130 North in Hamilton Township, Mercer County.

If you're craving nuggets etc., during the closure, don't worry, there's another Chick-fil-A on Route 1 North in Lawrence Township.

