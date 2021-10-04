Chick-Fil-A Lawrenceville Delays Opening and is Now Hiring

Sigh. You're going to have to wait a few more weeks before grabbing Chick-fil-A in Lawrence Township, according the restaurant's social media.

Over the summer, the owner of this new Lawrence Township location, Jonathan Marple, told me via Facebook Messenger that the projected opening date was October. Well, we all know construction delays are common, especially during the pandemic, so opening has been pushed back until sometime in November. Not bad. Exciting.

If you haven't heard, there's a brand new Chick-fil-A being built right now on Route 1 North and Bakers Basin Road, next to the newer Wawa and McDonald's. Some local residents are thrilled because this means no more 20 minute trips to Hamilton Marketplace or across the bridge to Oxford Valley to get those amazing nuggets and whatever else you're craving from the popular fast food chain.

Looking for a job? To prepare for the grand opening, Chick-fil-A Lawrenceville is hiring. For more information and to apply, click here.

Oh, and just incase you were planning to be one of the traditional First 100 when it opens to win free Chick-fil-A for a year, the company made this statement, "As we continue to navigate through COVID-19, we have temporarily moved away from hosting our traditional First 100 event at new restaurants. Instead, we are providing free Chick-fil-A meals for a year to 100 people who are making an impact in our local communities."

As soon as I find out the opening date or any more details, I'll let you know.

