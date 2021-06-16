Hey Lawrenceville...I have an update on the future Chick-fil-A coming to town. You won't have to wait too much longer. It will be opening this fall, according to one of the owners.

Jonathan Marple and his family are the owners of this new location and are excited to be a part of the community. Marple and I exchanged Facebook messages recently, and he revealed that the popular eatery has a projected opening date of October.

If you haven't heard, Chick-fil-A Lawrenceville is being built on Route 1 North, next to the newer Wawa and McDonald's (on Route 1 and Bakers Basin Road).

It's where Mrs. G Appliances used to be located before moving to their beautiful new store just a little down the road at 2720 US Business 1 in Lawrenceville.

When the "Coming Soon" sign went up, I could practically hear the squeals of delight from some of the locals. Now, every time I drive by, I check to see how construction is going. Can you tell I'm excited? Lol.

Marple said in a recent Facebook post, "We hope to bring over 120 jobs to the community, and give back to our local community with specific focuses on hunger and education. In 2020, we were able to donate over 2000 lbs. of food and create lasting relationships with local school systems through fundraising and partnerships. It is Chick-fil-A Lawrenceville’s mission to “WOW” everyone and we look forwarding to serving you soon."

Living in Lawrenceville, I can't wait for it to open because it'll be so much closer than driving to Hamilton Marketplace all the time to get those darn good nuggets....and those waffle fries...yum.

If you'd like to follow Chick-fil-A Lawrenceville's progress and be among the first to learn about its opening festivities, follow the eatery's new Facebook page, by clicking here.

Welcome to Lawrenceville, Chick-fil-A.