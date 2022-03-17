Hey, let's celebrate! There is a brand-new Chick-Fil-A in Ocean County.

What is your go to Chick-Fil-A order? Do you like the chicken sandwich or the nuggets? For me, I can devour a couple orders of spicy chicken sandwiches and large fries in one sitting. I have to have the Chick-Fil-A sauce and Polynesian sauce on the side. I don't want to be overdramatic, but I wouldn't mind taking a shower with Chick-Fil-A sauce, it's that good!

Side note... In college, there was a Chick-Fil-A in my student union. It was easily one of the reasons why I gained the freshman 15...

It's official! The Chick-Fil-A in Manahawkin is officially open. The new location opened its doors at 6:30 am on Thursday, March 17th. You can eat there now, located at 434 Rt. 72 W.

Meet our operator, Matt Baals and his wife Brenda. They are so excited to be a part of the Manahawkin community and truly believe in developing others. They want to be a BRIGHT light in the community and seek to care, inspire, and positively impact everyone that they come in contact with! It would be their pleasure to serve you!

You can work there too! Full-time employees can start immediately making $17 an hour. They have flexible schedules, FREE food every shift, scholarships available, and you can grow within the company. CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS.

