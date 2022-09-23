When Will Fall Foliage Reach Its Peak In New Jersey In 2022?

On September 22nd at 9:40 PM, we officially kick off the Fall season in New Jersey.

While some may be bummed that colder temperatures are on the way, Autumn is a beautiful season filled with Instagram worthy backdrops.

Plus, does anyone else love raking a pile of leaves to then cannon ball in that same pile you created?

Yea, me too.

But when will Fall foliage be at its peak in New Jersey?

It truly is a beautiful time in New Jersey because the weather is not too hot, not too cold, but juuuuust right.

According to APP.com, the peak fall foliage window is much smaller than you would think.

The colors will start to turn the week of October 3rd. There will be, "patchy to partial colors appearing in northern regions," in New Jersey.

Then the red, orange, and yellow will peak for most of New Jersey from October 10th to October 17th.

By October 24th, "only the upper West and South Jersey may still be in peak season," but at this point, Fall foliage will be winding down, according to APP.com.

By October 31st, it is all over and our trees will be bare.

I told you it will go fast.

If you want to see a color-coded map of New Jersey showing the timing of Fall foliage in every Garden State county, CLICK HERE.

But get ready for flannels, and sweaters, and plaid, and boots because Fall is coming.

And speaking of Fall, are you hungry:

