We Deserve An Upset! Vote For 2022 New Jersey’s Best Beaches Contest NOW!

Listen up, Monmouth and Ocean County: this is our year. I can feel it.

Every year, the New Jersey Sea Grant Consortium launches a humongous contest which allows residents and visitors to choose their favorite beaches in Monmouth County, Ocean County, Cape May County and Atlantic County.

It is called New Jersey's Favorite Beaches.

One winner for each county is declared along with an overall winner.

Every stinking year, Ocean City wins the gold as the favorite beach of the entire Garden state and 2022 is the year is stops.

Between Monmouth & Ocean Counties, we have Long Branch, Belmar, Asbury Park, Point Pleasant Beach, Long Beach Island and say what you will about the town but Seaside Heights also has a lot going for it as well.

Let's band together and VOTE so Monmouth & Ocean County can stand out to get the attention we deserve.

Plus, I am sick of seeing the same Jersey Shore town win every single year.

Here is what you have to do.

STEP 1: CLICK HERE

This will take you to the contest on New Jersey Sea Grant Consortium's website.

And lone behold. What is one of the first things you will see?

"Ocean City Remains the Undefeated Victor For Overall 'Favorite Beach'"

I'm usually a good sport but....BARFFFFF.....

STEP 2: Click "VOTE BY CLICKING HERE" on Sea Grant's Website

FYI: You can only vote one time on each device. I tested this myself.

STEP 3: Cast your vote for your favorite beach in each County.

DON'T VOTE FOR OCEAN CITY! I beg of you.

Voting will be open until the 4th of July holiday weekend.

We can do this Jersey Shore. Let's ban together and get the spotlight we deserve.

No go vote! Vote! VOTE!

Good luck to everyone and let the games begin!

Once you're done voting, go grab a bite. You deserve it.

