When Are Kids Allowed to Stay Home Alone in Pennsylvania?

Is it finally time for you to stop calling a babysitter if you live in Pennsylvania?

If you've ever seen 'COPS' or police cam videos on the internet, you know there are way too many cases of young children left unattended, including in their own home. Usually they're around the age of 5 and below.

But there comes a time when a kid is able to reasonably take care of themselves for a short period of time.

And when I say a short period of time, I don't mean for a number of days, leaving your kid home alone while the whole family flies to Paris for Christmas vacation, leaving the kid to fend for himself against a pair of bumbling burglars.

When can kids stay home alone in Pennsylvania?

Surprisingly, there is no minimum age specified in Pennsylvania law to leave your child home alone in Pennsylvania, but that doesn't mean you can do them like Kevin McAllister.

If you'll only be gone for no more then a few hours, the recommended age to allow a kid to stay in the house unsupervised is between 10-12 years old. Any younger than that, take them with you, call a sitter, or leave them with a trusted neighbor.

Make sure your child knows the rules

If your kid is old enough, make sure they are familiar with a set of ground rules and precautions, for example:

Lock the doors

Close the windows

Don't answer the door for anyone

Don't go outside unattended

Know how to call 911

Don't use the stove

This could be a good case for installing an indoor security camera

You know your kid. As long as they're the appropriate age, you know when they'll be ready.

