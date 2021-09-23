Chris Pratt Is Mario In the ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Movie

I didn’t know Chris Pratt was Italian.

Whether he is or not, he is the voice of Mario in the upcoming animated Super Mario Bros. movie from Universal’s Illumination. (They’re the studio behind the Minions and Despicable Me franchises.) Obviously there’s no Mario without a Luigi; he’ll be voiced by Charlie Day.

Universal and Illumination announced the entire starring cast of the film today. Besides Pratt and Day you’ll hear Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike and surprise cameos from Charles Martinet.

They also unveiled the first teaser image for the film which is... mostly just a list of those names plus a Super Mario Bros. question block.

Universal

Pratt may not sound like the ideal Mario, at least as he’s been portrayed in most of the video games. But obviously he’s a terrific voice actor for animated movies. He’s previously anchored The LEGO Movie and The LEGO Movie 2 as well as PIxar’s recent Onward. Pratt might be a better animated actor than a live-action one. (Charlie Day as Luigi we totally get. That seems perfect.)

Super Mario Bros. is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic. They previously developed the popular Teen Titans Go! television series, and co-wrote its movie, Teen Titans Go! to the Movies. (Horvath also co-directed it as well.) They have a really fun comic sensibility so they seem like a nice fit for a colorful, funny Super Mario Bros. And given how the first Mario movie went, though, the bar is set pretty low for success this time around.

The Super Mario Bros. movie opens in theaters next holiday season.

