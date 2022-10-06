When the trailer for the Sonic the Hedgehog animated movie premiered, fans freaked out. Whoever appeared in that trailer was not Sonic the Hedgehog. And they freaked out so loudly that Paramount actually decided to delay the movie and make the character look more like the version of the critter from the games. It all worked out; Sonic looked better, the movie was a hit, and got a sequel.

There will be no such complaints about The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Mario looks like Mario. Bowser looks like Bowser. But the first trailer for the movie suggests there could be other issues. Chris Pratt plays the voice of Mario and he sounds nothing like the Mario of the games. Gone is Mario’s big cartoonish Italian accent. Instead, Mario basically just sounds like regular old Chris Pratt. He doesn’t even say “Here we gooooo!” he says “Mushroom Kingdom, here we come!”

See (and hear) for yourself below:

I mean, maybe people won’t care at all. Chris Pratt is a really good voice actor; just watch The LEGO Movies for proof of that. But when have you known fans to be cool and chill with things they do not expect?

There’s also a first look at Luigi from the movie as well:

Aaaaaand here’s Toad:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (collaborators on Teen Titans Go!, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies) from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Illuminations’s Minions: The Rise of Gru), the film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is scheduled to open in theaters on April 7, 2023.

Every Video Game Movie Ever Made, Ranked From Worst to Best