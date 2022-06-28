Chris Pratt Says He’s Not a Religious Person, Has ‘Never’ Been to Controversial Hillsong Church

Chris Pratt addressed why he thinks he is reviled as "the worst Chris" in some corners of the internet during a recent interview. In doing so, he opened up about his experiences with religion.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor has been criticized as being problematic for several years. Despite the fact that many of his Marvel co-workers have come to his defense, the allegations continue to pop up over various perceived infractions.

In an interview with Men's Health, Pratt said he sometimes wonders why he's been singled out. He referenced an acceptance speech he gave at the MTV Movie and TV Awards that mentioned God as a potential tipping point.

"I'm not sure I touched anybody," Pratt said about the speech, which he was told at the time would come off inspirational. He also explained that he didn't foresee becoming so closely associated with religion as he does not consider himself to be a "religious person."

“I think there’s a distinction between being religious — adhering to the customs created by man, oftentimes appropriating the awe reserved for who I believe is a very real God — and using it to control people, to take money from people, to abuse children, to steal land, to justify hatred," he told the publication. "Whatever it is. The evil that’s in the heart of every single man has glommed on to the back of religion and come along for the ride.”

He added that he recognizes why people had issues with religion. “Religion has been oppressive as f--k for a long time,” Pratt said.

In the same interview, he also addressed allegations that came out in 2019 that he associates with the controversial Hillsong Church. Elliot Page deemed the organization "infamously anti-LGBTQ" at the time, a fact which Pratt seemingly disagreed with in an Instagram story, according to People.

However, he told Men's Health that he has no association with Hillsong.

“I never went to Hillsong," he said. "I’ve never actually been to Hillsong. I don’t know anyone from that church.” He added that he was initially hesitant to "throw a church under the bus" as an explanation for his statement at the time.

The actor said that he now attends services at several churches, none of which belong to Hillsong.

Despite the public's split opinion of him, Pratt said that he aimed to never appear as though he was complaining about his reality, because he has "so many blessings. I consider everything a blessing truly in my life.”