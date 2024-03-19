A Rare Cicada ‘Apocalypse’ is Coming! Here’s What it Means for New Jersey

The cicadas are on their way back!

If you hate big summertime bugs, prepare yourself! As much as we may love the warmer days of spring and summer, we also have to deal with the bugs that emerge with it. And that means, the cicadas.

This year will see two rare breeds of cicadas by the billions.

We get cicadas every year, but there are two specific broods that emerge every 13 years and every 17 years. And this year, those two broods will be emerging at the same time - something that hasn't happened in the United States since 1803!

These two broods are called Brood XIX (emerges every 13 years) and Brood XIII (emerges every 17 years).

They'll be sprouting from the ground at the same time this year, and there will be billions of them!

Sounds great, right? Enormous flying insects with big red eyes, orange wings fat bodies that make a ton of noise in the summer set to come in staggering numbers. But what does this mean for New Jersey and its bordering states?

How will the 'Cicadapocalypse' affect New Jersey?

According to 6abc, the Midwest and Southeast states are due to see this huge spawning of cicadas this spring. They'll start sprouting when the the soil temperature reaches around 64 degrees 8 inches deep, which will happen around mid-May and last for about 6 weeks.

So lucky for us in New Jersey, we won't be affected very much. The two broods will primarily make their presence known in:

Illinois

Wisconsin

Iowa

Missouri

Kentucky

Tennessee

Virginia

Maryland

North Carolina

South Carolina

Georgia

Alabama

Mississippi

Louisiana

Arkansas

The good thing is that even though there will be a lot this year, cicadas are harmless. But if you'll be traveling to any of these states, this spring and summer, be prepared for it to be very loud!

