Is it Illegal to Hitchhike in Pennsylvania?

Need a lift, stranger?

We've seen it in movies - a wide eyed wanderer looking for their next spontaneous adventure, or an escapee desperate to flee danger. They find their way to a road and stick their thumb out for drivers to see - the classic sign for "I need a lift."

Photo by Atlas Green on Unsplash

To be clear, hitchhiking is when a person is on a roadway with the intention of soliciting a ride.

It's a cheap way to get from Point A to Point B, but it's also extremely risky and dangerous. It may have been more popular in previous decades, before cellphones, GPS and advanced tracking technology, but in these more modern days, there are stricter regulations in place.

Is Hitchhiking illegal in Pennsylvania?

There is no federal law against hitchhiking, but yes - hitchhiking is illegal in Pennsylvania.

Writing a ticket Getty Images

According to 67 Pa. Code § 601.11: "The solicitation for a ride, commonly known as "hitchhiking," is prohibited, and stopping or allowing a vehicle to be standing while hitchhikers board is also prohibited."

However, it's not illegal in every state. Hitchhiking is legal in 44 states, including Texas, California, Florida, Colorado, Arizona, Ohio, Wyoming, Virginia, Minnesota, Georgia, Washington, and Utah, to name some.

Sure, you could make the argument that prohibiting hitchhiking impedes on our basic freedoms. If you find yourself in one of the states where hitchhiking is not illegal, do it at your own risk - but if you're caught doing it in Pennsylvania, prepare to face a penalty.

