The wait is finally close to over. The Cinnaholic in Marlton has announced it will be opening soon, for real this time.

The owners, Brian and Denise, posted on Facebook thanking everyone for their patience after some delays over the past few months and revealed they have passed all of their inspections and will have an opening date very soon.

After checking out the comments, it seems like it may be as soon as next week, but, could take up to 3 weeks. Hang on.

They teased there would be giveaways and contests leading up to the big opening, so be on the lookout.

Ever since the Coming Soon signs popped up in Marlton, and also in East Windsor last summer, locals have been anxiously awaiting the opening.

The pictures on Facebook are drool-worthy. Look at this. Oh my.

I laughed at some of the Facebook comments on the East Windsor Cinnaholic Facebook page asking them to stop teasing us with these amazing pictures and open already. The pictures will legit make you hungry.

It seems as if the East Windsor location (Route 130) is farther from opening than Marlton. The Marlton owners said construction is completed and showed pictures of the inside of the new shop. There are no pictures or posts like that on the East Windsor location's page. Just the most delicious looking sweets ever, leaving us drooling over treats we can't have....yet.

When it finally opens, it will be the first of its kind in Mercer County. Besides so many cinnamon buns and toppings, there's also cookie dough by the scoop. OMG.

I have a feeling you're going to become a regular.

Will let you know when I find out anything else.

