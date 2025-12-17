Gouldsburger’s Opening Three New South Jersey Locations; Here’s Where
An elevated fast-casual burger (and more) restaurant chain is about to have a bigger presence in South Jersey, according to Real Estate NJ.
Gouldsburger's is opening three new South Jersey locations
Gouldsburger's just signed leases for three new locations: Marlton (Allison Shopping Center - 27 North Maple Avenue), Sickerville (Cross Keys Center - 681 Cross Keys Road), and Glassboro (111 High Street). These will be the chain's 7th, 8th, and 9th restaurants.
You may have already been to one of the other local restaurants in Bordentown, Medford, or Haddonfield.
Gouldsburger's slogan is, "Good Food, Done Right."
The menu consists of "Breakfast Sammies" served all day (*which sound delicious):
The Brekki (egg omelet, melted yellow Cooper Sharp American, your choice of bacon, applewood smoked, turkey, or applewood smoked ham).
The Prime Time (egg omelet, signature prime beef blend, fried onions, and yellow Cooper Sharp American).
It's Always Sunny (sunny side up egg, roasted Portabello mushroom, fried onion, Swiss, and truffle sauce).
Create your own burger if you're feeling creative or one of their signature burgers. Grab a hot dog (all grass-fed, uncured beef), loaded fries, or all together in a meal deal.
You can also get a cheesesteak (prime beef, chicken, buffalo chicken, vegetarian Portabello mushroom), with your choice of a ton of toppings.
The chain is owned by David Murray and Walter Gouldsbury, who plan to expand even more.
Go check it out and see what everybody's buzzing about. I'll let you know when the new locations will be opening.
Check out Gouldsburger's on Instagram by clicking here.
