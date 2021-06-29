Gender reveal parties are getting good nowadays. Normally you will see some confetti cannons that will have the baby's gender but a family in Cinnaminson took it to a different level.

6abc recently reported that a couple in Cinnaminson that is expecting their first baby did a few body slams and other wrestling moves to reveal the baby's gender. It was stated that the new parents to be had no idea how the gender reveal was going to be.

In a video shared on 6abc, you can see that a homemade wrestling ring was made in the backyard. We learned that the genius idea came from the father of the expecting mom. The mom-to-be is a big wrestling fan and the dad-to-be is a wrestling coach. That was an easy way to figure out a unique idea for the gender reveal. But wow, they really went above and beyond.

The best part of the video was that there were two wrestlers, Team Boy and Team Girl, and the wrestlers were actually siblings of the future mommy and daddy. In the video, you can see that both wrestlers had everyone in a ton of suspense because neither wrestler (team boy or team girl) would lose by submission.

To me, this WWE-themed gender reveal by far takes the best gender reveal award of the year. Now that I am engaged and getting ready for the wedding I am gathering some ideas for future gender reveal ideas that way my fiancée and I can have a cool one when our day comes.