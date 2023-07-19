Batter up!

Milwaukee Brewers v Philadelphia Phillies Getty Images loading...

A Pennsylvania die-hard Phillies has created the most amazing space in his backyard. If you’re a huge Phillies fan, you’re going to wish this backyard was yours too! Kurt Klinger is a die-hard Phillies fan that lives in Trevorton, which is a town in upstate PA.

He has officially finished his backyard “Mini Bank” and Phillies fans everywhere are trying to make a visit. He dedicated months of hard work with his family to build a replica of Citizens Bank Park in his backyard.

San Diego Padres v Philadelphia Phillies Getty Images loading...

He’s officially made one of the most epic whiffle ball fields I’ve ever seen and the best part for his family is, it’s right in the back of their house! Delco Today is saying that since they revealed their “Mini Bank” replica, it has started an amazing trend right in the Klinger family’s community.

Local wiffleball teams have started the T-Town Wiffleball League which has consisted of residents of nearby towns and players in town to come to play games on the Citizens Bank Park replica field.

Kurt Klinger started an Instagram called Kling of the Hill where he documented the entire process from start to finish of the building of his “Mini Bank”.

They even painted the auto of town scoreboard that sits in the right field at the actual Citizens Bank Park and in my opinion, you can’t even tell the difference!

I have to say, seeing pictures of them cresting this space from the ground up is amazing!

Take a look at the process of The Klinger’s “Mini Bank” below here:

LOOK: Phillies' Fan Builds Mini Citizens Bank Park in Backyard Kurt Klinger is the ultimate Phillies fan and has now officially finished his mini Citizens Bank Park replica in his own backyard! Take a look inside: