I gotta say I'm a little shocked by this, but if you want to go to tonight's NLCS Game 7 at Citizens Bank Park, it may be the cheapest opportunity in quite some time to see the Philadelphia Phillies play.

I should, of course, share the caveat that these tickets are still INSANELY expensive (especially compared to the cheap tickets that were selling for other games in this series in Arizona).

Tickets Are Cheaper for Game 7 of the NLCS

So yesterday, I was pricing the ticket resale websites and the cheapest tickets I could find in Citizens Bank Park were about $315 on ticket resale sites for last night's Game 6 at Citizens Bank Park.

The game did have the potential to be a series-clinching game for the Phils. Now it's back to the drawing board tonight, of course, as we all know.

Tickets listed on those sites were listed over $300 in spite of being Standing Room Only tickets for last night's game.

However, the ticket prices rose after the weekend. In fact, The excitement for Game 6 seemed to come following Saturday night's victory for the Phils putting a bit of excitement back into the city.

Tickets for Game 7 of the NLCS Are Quite Expensive

I scoured a bunch of the ticket resale websites for tonight, and here's what I found:

Vivid Seats - Tickets are available for as low as $311 each (before fees) for tonight's Phillies game. Those tickets are section 311, which is on the third level. But it's right behind home plate. That's not too bad, actually.

GameTime - Standing room tickets here appear to be the cheapest listed on the site (right now). They're priced around $309 before fees, as of Tuesday afternoon.

Though there are certainly some seats available on GameTime for around $311 (before fees) those include seats in section 142 and section 301.

TickPick - Tickets on TickPick appear to be quite expensive. This website, however, does list the prices with fees. So the cheapest pair of tickets I could find were listed at $403 all in.

When you factor in the insane ticketing fees on the other sites, it's likely that they're about the same.

StubHub - I have seen tickets listed for below $400 earlier in the afternoon, but as of nearly 3 p.m. on Tuesday, the cheapest tickets I found on StubHub are listed at $605. That's insane! That's quite an increase for last night's game.

Having said that, the tickets are really good. They're in section 132, which is field level on the third baseline.