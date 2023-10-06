This is huge! The crazy popular Savannah Bananas are bringing their 2024 Banana Ball World Tour to Philadelphia.

The team will be bringing their super fun show to the Philadelphia Phillies home stadium, Citizens Bank Park, on Saturday, September 21st.

This is a game not to be missed.

I have to admit, I had never heard of the Savannah Bananas until recently. When the team stopped in Trenton over the summer at the Trenton Thunder Ballpark, everyone in the area went crazy...desperate for tickets.

I was told the easiest way to describe them is being the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball. They created Banana Ball which has very different rules than your typical baseball game, fun rules.

The umpires even get in on the fun.

When the Savannah Bananas are around there's always dancing, singing and tons of clowning around. They bring such a unique, silly and energetic vibe to the field.

Below are the dates and locations for the entire 2024 tour...

The team has a huge following. It's really hard to get tickets. First, you have to sign up for the Ticket Lottery. You have until December 1, 2023 to join for the 2024 tour. Here's the thing, just joining doesn't guarantee you tickets.

About two months before the game, there will be a random drawing for your chance to buy up to four tickets. Fingers crossed you get picked in the lottery.

I missed out on tickets last time around. I'm hoping I get picked this time.

Here's some ticket information for you below.

For more information, click here.