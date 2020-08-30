Classes Canceled at Temple University for Two Weeks, Amid “Concerning” COVID-19 Surge

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the campus of Philadelphia’s Temple University continues to surge, resulting in the cancellation of all in-person classes through September 11, the college announced Sunday evening.

The college is now reporting 103 active COVID-19 cases at this time, with 58 of those being reported on Friday alone.

The surge in cases is believed to be linked to “small social gatherings happening off-campus," University officials said in a statement issued Sunday evening to the student body.

Classes resumed at Temple University for the fall semester just this past week (on August 24).

The “pause” on in-person education means that all classes, which were to be held in person, will now be held virtually starting Monday (August 31). This will last through Sept. 11.

Classes already scheduled to be online will continue as planned.

The college says the increase in cases is concerning, but “not necessarily alarming.”

They’ve administered more than 5,000 COVID-19 tests since the campus reopened in August.

“Most of these students testing positive are asymptomatic; a small number have mild to moderate flu-like symptoms,” Temple says.

Temple will continue to work with the Philadelphia Health Department to monitor and trace any future cases on campus. Further decisions regarding the remainder of the semester have not been made, however, they’re hoping to resume the hybrid model (of both in-person and virtual learning).

“We are hopeful, of course, that we will be able to return to the full hybrid program in place at the start of the semester, but any such decision will be driven by the data and public health guidance available at the time,” the school said Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, administrators urged students to avoid gatherings and to consider postponing any Labor Day travel plans.