Comedy Brunch at Popular Hopewell Restaurant This Sunday

Entrata restaurant in Hopewell is hosting a Comedy Brunch this Sunday (April 11th), according to Facebook, and it sounds like it's going to be a really good time.

I don't know about you, but, I'm all about brunch these days....it's a very trendy...and this one of a kind brunch is the perfect Sunday Funday plan this weekend for you and your friends. It's called the "Stand Up for Something: Comedy Brunch." It's from noon-3pm. It's $50 per ticket...you'll get brunch with...are you ready for this....bottomless mimosas. You heard me, bottomless mimosas. Does it get better than that? Lol. Well, yes it does, actually, there will be four stand up comedians to entertain you. So different, so fun, right? I'm texting friends as I write this to see if they'd like to join me.

It's been said that laughter is the best medicine, so, forget about everything for a few hours, and go out have some fun, and some fabulous food. It's so important to support our local restaurants right now, and always. The restaurant industry has been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The lineup of comics for the Comedy Brunch are: Peggy O'Leary, Geoff Colella, Rachel Fogletto, and Dan Marquez. They're all a part of "Stand-Up for Something" They are dedicated to helping local organizations and businesses.

You better get your tickets fast though, because there's already a lot of interest in this fun event. Don't forget...bottomless mimosas. Click HERE for tickets.

Entrata restaurant is located at 9 East Broad Street in Hopewell, NJ.