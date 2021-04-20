Comedy Under the Stars Coming Soon to Peddler’s Village

Peddler's Village is hosting a fun, outdoor event, Comedy Under the Stars, next month, according to the Village's official website.

As the pandemic drags on, Peddler's Village knows you could use a laugh...a lot of them, so they're having an outdoor comedy show called Comedy Under the Stars on Friday night, May 28th, in their brand new Outdoor Event Tent (Red Barn Field). Kick off the Memorial Day holiday weekend by bringing some friends for some laughs.

You must have a reservation for the fun event. Check in is at 7pm, with the show starting at 8pm. The comics are Dwayne Dunlevy, Ashley Gutermuth, Zack Hammond, and, headliner Mike Burton. You can check out their bios here. There will be no food available at the comedy show, so make sure to grab dinner before the show at any of the amazing Peddler's Village restaurants (Hart's Tavern is my favorite) OR, tell the restaurant you're going to the show, and they'll package it up for you to take to your table in the Outdoor Event Tent.

Other things to remember: Once again, you'll need an advanced reservation. It's General Admission (you may want to get there a little early). There will be a cash bar. No pets. No smoking. This event is for those 18 year old and older (there's some "mature humor."

The price is $50 + tax, per table (each table seats 2 people). You can make your reservation by clicking here. Space is limited, so don't wait to reserve your spot.

Peddler's Village always has your health and safety in mind. Here's how, from their website: "The audience will be divided into tables, which are distanced 6 ft. apart. One table seats up to two (2) people and can be purchased for $50+tax. Necessary CDC protocols followed. Bathroom facilities available. Masks required when not sitting at a table. No assigned tables: seating is first come, first served. Groups can specify during checkout if they would like to be seated next to another group and we will try our best to accommodate."

I may see you there. This sounds like a lot of fun.