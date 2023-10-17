I don't know about you, but, I'm already looking forward to the holidays and all the fun that goes along with them.

A whole lot of holiday fun is waiting for you at Peddler's Village in Lahaska, PA.

The holiday season in the Village officially kicks off on Friday evening, November 17th with the 23rd annual Grand Illumination Celebration, starting at 4:30pm.

This is a very popular event each year, so I'd get there early to make sure you don't miss it. Traffic tends to back up, leading up to the event. There's free admission and free parking, by the way.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand to flip the switch at 6:15pm, turning on the one million holidays lights throughout the Village. It's truly amazing. There will be carolers to set the holiday vibe. I'm sure you'll be singing along.

This will be a great night to check those holiday gifts off your list. The over 60 specialty shops and boutiques will be open until 10pm during the Grand Illumination Celebration.

Don't worry if you can't make it, you can stroll the Village and see the holiday lights until January 14, 2024.

Make sure to check out the gingerbread house display while you're there. It opens for the season earlier in the day at the Visitor & Event Center. It's spectacular.

Bob McGowan, Chief Operating Officer at Peddler's Village says, "We are proud to be a part of an annual tradition of creating joyful memories for visitors of all ages. With our dozens of locally owned shops, festive lights and decorations and our historical Village setting, it's a one-of-a-kind winter wonderland that radiates the holiday magic."

My family absolutely loves visiting Peddler's Village each year during the holidays. It's a family tradition. You can't help but feeling festive.

See you there.

