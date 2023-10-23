The holidays are my favorite time of year to visit Peddler's Village in Lahaska, PA.

Have you been there? It's described as "a storybook village with charming colonial-style buildings, award-winning gardens, and distinctive shopping, dining and lodging."

It's beautiful. There's always something fun and exciting happening in the Village. One of the best events, in my opinion, starts soon. The 2023 Gingerbread Competition and Display kicks off Friday, November 17th and run through January 13th.

Over 100 houses have been creatively crafted and will be on display in the Visitor & Event Center (the red barn on the hill) for all to see during shopping hours. Admission is free.

The houses have been judged and the winners will be marked with ribbons. If I had to pick a favorite I couldn't. They're all amazing.

These are a few of the pictures I took last year.

This was one of the 1st place winners. It's so pretty.

My favorite color...pink. Isn't this beautiful?

The house below was in the "Traditional" category.

Make sure to check out the display...you won't be disappointed, trust me. Get there early, it tends to get crowded because a limited number of people can fit inside the Visitors Center at one time.

November 17th is a big day in Peddler's Village. Not only does the Gingerbread House display open, it's also the day of the Grand Illumination Celebration. It starts at 4:30pm with the million holiday lights throughout the Village being turned on by Santa at 6:15pm. It's an incredible sight.

For more information on both events and all of the fun happening in Peddler's Village, click here.

There's no place like Peddler's Village for the holidays.

