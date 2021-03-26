It has come to this.

A company in Mexico has developed a mask for your nose. They say that this mask could help prevent the spread of COVID while you're eating out.

Yes, the mask is made to just cover your nose so that you can eat and drink while out in public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The response on social media to this latest effort to stop the spread of COVID has been very entertaining. But, I do ask, would you even consider this?

In the video, you can see a couple out in public eating and drinking, but the mask created by the company in Mexico is only covering their nose so that they can eat and drink while out. Many on-line are saying thanks, but no thanks.