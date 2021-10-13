Does PA Or NJ Rank Higher Among States With People Who Call In Sick The Most?

People call out of work for any little thing nowadays. Especially in the day and age of COVID, even a simple runny nose will have you working from home for a solid week. A slight cough at your desk will have the entire office looking at you funny. And a sore throat will have you questioning whether or not your co-worker gave you the Rona or not.

So the amount of times staff members call out of work has skyrocketed within the last year. With many companies making their employees come back to the office within the past few months, workers have been instructed to stay home even if they feel the slightest bit sick.

Zippa did a study to determine which states have people who call out the most. And surprisingly, both New Jersey and Pennsylvania were not high on the list. That means both were among the states with workers who are less likely to call in sick. This could either be a good or a bad thing. It could mean that we have healthier people in our area, or it could mean we have people who don't care if they spread a few germs with their co-workers.

So which of the two states ranked higher on the list? According to Zippa, Pennsylvania has more workers calling out of work than New Jersey. Pennsylvania ranked #39 while New Jersey ranked #41. This means New Jersey is one of the top 10 least likely states to call out of work.

Let's just chalk it up to the fact that us New Jersians are super hard working and let's leave it at that.