Texas police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly stole a lawnmower from a family's property — but not before he took the time to kindly mow their lawn for them.

According to the Port Arthur Police Department in Texas, the strangely considerate suspect has been identified as Marcus Hubbard.

Hubbard is wanted for burglary after security cameras recorded him allegedly burglarizing a home on April 1. The footage was released to the public on May 5.

In the footage, Hubbard appears to take the lawn mower without permission, fill it with gas and then cut the homeowners' grass — both in their front and back yard — before fleeing the scene with the machine dragging behind him just as the authorities arrive on the scene.

Whether this was supposed to be an April Fools' joke or Hubbard simply decided to test the working condition of the lawn mower before swiping it from the property is unclear.

However, he didn't get far with the appliance, as the lawn mower was later recovered in a nearby alley.

Hubbard currently evades arrest. The Port Arthur Police Department is now asking the public for any information that may lead to the unlikely landscaper's arrest.

According to the Port Arthur Police Department's Facebook post, any information about the crime can be shared anonymously with authorities directly by calling 409-983-8600, or by contacting Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

Tips may be eligible for a cash reward.