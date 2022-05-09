Amerikick Princeton Hosts Free Community Carnival in Lawrence, NJ

Looking for something fun to do with your whole family or friends? Amerikick Princeton is celebrating its 5 year anniversary by throwing a big carnival this weekend and the entire community is invited...that means you. Lol.

Located in Route 1 Sorth in Lawrence, the FREE event is taking place this Saturday, May 14th from 9am - 2pm. Set a reminder in your phone. Your kids will love it. There are so many fun things planned throughout the day.

Owner, Vince Little invites you to stop by for carnival games, face painting, balloon animals, raffles, prizes, special guests, Amerikick demonstrations, FREE classes, food, and so much more.

Here's the schedule so you can plan accordingly:

9am - 10am - Bring a Buddy Kickboxing Class.

10:15am - 10:45am - Bring a Buddy Kickboxing Class for 3-6 year olds.

11am - 11:45am - Outside carnival for 3-6 year olds.

11am - 11:45am - Bring a Buddy Class for 7 years old and up.

12pm - 1pm - Outside Carnival for 7 years old and up.

This is an absolutely FREE EVENT, but, please sign up if you're planning on attending by clicking here so they know you're coming.

Don't miss the fun. If you haven't been to Amerikick Princeton, check it out.

Little says, "It's been a long road from first establishing ourselves in the community, growing and positioning ourselves in local schools to increase the reach of our impact, fundraising for all sorts of amazing causes throughout the years, and most recently overcoming the challenge of operating a business in pandemic times. If you weren't at our ribbon cutting event a few months ago (Amerikick expanded by moving to a bigger space in the same shopping center), you do not want to miss our anniversary carnival event. This one will be bigger and better than any other year in the past."

Amerikick Princeton is a Martial Arts Studio that also offers sports and fitness instruction. It's become quite popular in the area over its 5 years in Lawrence Township, now with over 300 students. Amerikick offers a variety of classes for children, teens, and adults...birthday parties and summer camp too. For more information, click here.

Amerikick Princeton is located at 2901 Brunswick Pike (Route 1South), diagonally across from the McDonald's and Wawa.

