Costco Looking To Set Purchase Limit On Certain Items Again

We can all agree that we hate that there have been shortages of many different items across the country. Because of the shortages, many stores created new rules that customers are only able to purchase a limited amount of either toilet paper, water bottles, disinfecting cleaners, and more when the pandemic first started.

It seems like this rule may be coming back to Costco.

Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, Costco is going to set a purchase limit on multiple items.

That is not good for big families.

The good thing is that there is the possibility that your local Costco will not be implementing the purchase limit rule. On the COVID-19 section of the Costco website it has been stated that only "some warehouses may have temporary item limits on select items."

That may help you and your family.

The Costco website did not identify which items will have a limited purchase amount.

A few weeks ago I was at the Costco in Lawrenceville and that location had no water at all. When I asked the employee if he knew if Costco would be getting a water shipment soon he said he had no idea.

I wonder if that Costco in Lawrenceville didn't have water because of the rise in COVID cases.

According to WPTV, the Costco website limits customers to 1 pack of papers towels and toilet paper is limited to 2 per member.

Hopefully, that is something that is just happening online and not at the actual stores.