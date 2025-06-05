Costco is a staple for many New Jersey residents, including me. You can’t beat a shopping experience like Costco.

They’re known for their bulk deals, affordable prices, and that iconic $1.50 hot dog combo.

Sometimes I go to Costco just got the hot dog meal. The bakery items are amazing, their household products are reasonably priced and come on, we can't forget about those iconic rotisserie chickens.

I could eat one for dinner every single night.

The store itself has a ton of perks and along with the perks, Costco's gas stations have been a go-to for members who want to find some cheaper prices.

Costco Makes Changes To Gas Station Hours for Members

Costco Raises Membership Fees For First Time Since 2017 Getty Images loading...

There’s a big change coming that Costco announced. The company has officially extended operating hours for its gas stations nationwide, including its stores in New Jersey.

This change is meant to help customers out and make it easier to fill up their tanks with less stress, because if you’ve ever been to Costco for gas, you know it can be a little crazy.

What Are Costco’s New Gas Station Hours?

Costco To Increase Pay Of Hourly Workers, As Teamsters Union Members Teeter On Midnight Strike Deadline Getty Images loading...

The new gas station hours are as follows:

Monday - Friday: 6:00 am - 10:00 pm

6:00 am - 10:00 pm Saturday: 6:00 am - 8:30 pm

6:00 am - 8:30 pm Sunday: 6:00 am - 7:30 pm

These extended hours are better for people who work early mornings and those with unpredictable schedules. Now, you can head to your local Costco to fill up before work!

As always, you should check with your local New Jersey Costco for info on their gas station operating hours, but you can bet on this being the new normal.

With these changes, fueling up at Costco just became even more convenient for us in the Garden State.

